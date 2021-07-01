The future is now as Detroit Tigers release pitching rotation for series vs. White Sox

Sharing is caring!

The future is now as the Detroit Tigers have released their pitching rotation for their weekend series against the Chicago White Sox.

Coming into the 2021 season, we hoped that we would eventually see a rotation that included Casey Mize, Tarik Skubal, and Matt Manning, and that is exactly what the Tigers will roll with this coming weekend against the White Sox.

These guys are still very young but all three have shown that the future is bright for the Tigers!

Detroit Tigers rotation for weekend series vs. White Sox. Friday – Casey Mize Saturday – Tarik Skubal Sunday – Matt Manning — DetroitSportsNation (@detsportsnation) July 1, 2021