‘The Onion’ posts hilarious satirical post about Detroit Lions complaining about 2021 schedule

As you know, the 2021 Detroit Lions regular season schedule has been released and on paper, it looks to be one of the toughest schedules in the NFL.

With the Lions on the front-end of a rebuild (or as Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell call it, a ‘retool’), it sure seems like it is going to be a long year for both the teams and the fans.

Of course, as soon as the Lions schedule was released, fans took to social media to complain about how difficult the schedule is (even though we have known the opponents for months) so ‘The Onion’, a website that writes satirical pieces, decided to have a little bit of fun while poking fun at Lions’ fans.

The name of the article they put out is titled, ‘We’re So Screwed,’ Says Detroit Lions Fan After Seeing They Got Matched Up Against Other Teams Again” and here is an except from it.

Dashing any hope he had for the upcoming season, Lions fan Paul Benson told reporters Thursday that Detroit was “so screwed” after seeing they got matched up against other teams again. “Ah, shit, this season is gonna suck,” said Benson upon realizing that the Lions would face other NFL teams multiple weeks in a row, decrying how unfair it was they had to repeatedly go head-to-head with professional football franchises.

Though it is a rather short “article,” it is worth clicking here to see the rest. (At least if you have a good sense of humor!)