Only three more losses separate the Red Wings from another early exit from playoff contention

The season just can’t come to a merciful end quickly enough for the Detroit Red Wings, who currently have a solid hold on the 31st overall position in the NHL.

Not only that, but the team stats are just plain depressing. Last in goals for. First in goals against. A ghastly -104 goal differential, which is 63 goals more than the next team right behind them – the Los Angeles Kings with a differential of -40.

If that isn’t eye-opening, then nothing is.

And all it’s going to take now to (officially) mathematically confirm their reservations outside of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a fourth straight season is just three more regulation losses. And if the last few games are any indication, we won’t have to wait long for that to happen.

But as GM Steve Yzerman alluded to earlier this week, it’s all about the process.

“We have a process that we’ll go through, and we’ll stick to it. I’m confident we’ll get there,” he said.

– – Quote via Brad Galli of WXYZ Link – –