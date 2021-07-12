Time change announced for Week 2 matchup between Michigan and Washington

Sharing is caring!

The Michigan Wolverines are set to take on the Washington Huskies in Ann Arbor during Week 2 of the NCAA football season, but there’s been a scheduling change.

ESPN has announced that due to the fact that the game falls on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in 2001, the start times for the trio of games on ABC have been adjusted.

For Michigan and Washington, they’ll start a half hour later than the originally scheduled 7:30 PM EST start time:

🏈 PROGRAMMING UPDATE: Due to the expected @ABC News coverage of the 20th anniversary of September 11th, ESPN has adjusted the start times of the trio of @ESPNCFB games slated for ABC that Saturday pic.twitter.com/4BEUIJOHrt — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) July 12, 2021