Time change announced for Week 2 matchup between Michigan and Washington

by

The Michigan Wolverines are set to take on the Washington Huskies in Ann Arbor during Week 2 of the NCAA football season, but there’s been a scheduling change.

ESPN has announced that due to the fact that the game falls on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in 2001, the start times for the trio of games on ABC have been adjusted.

For Michigan and Washington, they’ll start a half hour later than the originally scheduled 7:30 PM EST start time:

