Tom Brady may have just given a big hint about his plans for 2022

On Sunday, reports surfaced that Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady could consider retirement following the 2021 season.

Well, for Brady and the Bucs, the 2021 season is over following a heartbreaking 30-27 loss to Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

On Monday, during his Let’s Go podcast, Brady may have given a big hint as to what he plans to do in 2022.

“The team doesn’t deserve anything less than my best.  And if I feel like I’m not committed to that, or I can’t play at a championship level, then you gotta give someone else a chance to play.  And, you know, we’ll see.”

“It pains her to see me get hit out there.  And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.”

Nation, do you think Brady is hinting at retirement?

What do you think?

