38.9 F
Detroit
Thursday, March 12, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Tom Brady has a message for everyone giving in to hysteria over COVID-19

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

General TopicArnold Powell - 0

Odds set for potential boxing match between Hunter Biden and Donald Trump Jr.

Well, this is a post I never believed I would write but here it is. It is no mystery that...
Read more
Detroit Pistons NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Rudy Gobert seen clowning around prior to testing positive for COVID-19 (VIDEO)

The news that drove the NBA to officially suspend their remaining regular season games was that Utah Jazz center...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Tom Brady has a message for everyone giving in to hysteria over COVID-19

Leave it to the GOAT to really put things in perspective. http://gty.im/1198903712 While the sports world continues to reel from...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Leave it to the GOAT to really put things in perspective.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

While the sports world continues to reel from the decision made by the NBA to suspend the rest of their regular season until further notice, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady decided to take to his social media to offer his thoughts on the subject.

And let’s just say, it’s a pretty eye opening post.

- Advertisement -

While COVID-19 is not something to be taken lightly as it has claimed lives, Brady’s take on the subject may give those who are treating it as the next bubonic plague a little bit of pause, and to take a few steps back from the most extreme position.

Do you agree with Brady?

- Advertisement -


Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleNebraska coach Fred Holberg hospitalized with influenza, not COVID-19
Next articleRudy Gobert seen clowning around prior to testing positive for COVID-19 (VIDEO)

Comments

- Advertisement -

Featured Videos


Latest News

General TopicArnold Powell - 0

Odds set for potential boxing match between Hunter Biden and Donald Trump Jr.

Well, this is a post I never believed I would write but here it is. It is no mystery that...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

Rudy Gobert seen clowning around prior to testing positive for COVID-19 (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
The news that drove the NBA to officially suspend their remaining regular season games was that Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Tom Brady has a message for everyone giving in to hysteria over COVID-19

Michael Whitaker - 0
Leave it to the GOAT to really put things in perspective. http://gty.im/1198903712 While the sports world continues to reel from the decision made by the...
Read more
College Sports

Nebraska coach Fred Holberg hospitalized with influenza, not COVID-19

Michael Whitaker - 0
The sports world continues to reel after last night's decision by the NBA to suspend the regular season following Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert's...
Read more
Detroit Pistons News

First NBA player to test positive for coronavirus recently played in Detroit

Arnold Powell - 0
On Wednesday night, news broke that Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus, causing the game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Former Detroit Lions WR Kris Durham quarantined in Parma, Italy because of coronavirus

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to a report, former Detroit Lions wide receiver Kris Durham is currently quarantined in an apartment in Parma, Italy for the next 30...
Read more

Some NFL coaches believe Draft may be held without fans due to COVID-19

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
There's no escaping it - COVID-19, otherwise known as coronavirus, has seemingly captured the attention of the entire world, and several sports leagues worldwide...
Read more

Kyle Van Noy believes Detroit Lions will come calling, comments on if he is open to returning

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
When the NFL free agency period begins in less than a week, Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn will have some important decisions to make...
Read more

Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison walks back comments, calls fans ‘gullible’

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
Just about anyone on the planet who watched Damon 'Snacks' Harrison play for the Detroit Lions in 2019 would agree that he did not...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.