41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, August 1, 2020
type here...

Tom Izzo, golf legend Jack Nicklaus share same view on the ‘team up north’ [Video]

MSU News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale
NCAA Basketball: Ohio State at Michigan State
Feb 14, 2017; East Lansing, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo reacts to a play during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Nicklaus has won more Major golf tournaments than any other golfer in history, but what if he had followed his dream of playing football for Woody Hayes at Ohio State? Well, as we know, Nicklaus made the right decision and chose golf, but he remains an avid fan of the Buckeyes.

Nicklaus recently hit the links with Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo and when asked about the Michigan Wolverines, Tom pointed out that he and Jack have something in common.

“Jack and I are alike. We both don’t like the team up north,” Izzo said.

Check it out.

*If the video does not load correctly, please click here.

Two legends hitting the links, it does not get much better than that!

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

COVID-19/rain could prevent Tigers No. 1 prospect Casey Mize from making debut

Don Drysdale - 0
It was all set up perfectly...until it wasn't. Many fans (including yours truly) have been getting their hopes up that the Detroit Tigers would call...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers release lineup for Saturday’s game vs. Cincinnati Reds

Don Drysdale - 0
On Saturday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers will play the second of a three-game set at Comerica Park against the Cincinnati Reds. After taking Friday night's...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers in jeopardy of having series postponed

Don Drysdale - 0
I was really hoping I would not have to write this article at all this season but, to be honest, I knew it was...
Read more
MSU News

Tom Izzo, golf legend Jack Nicklaus share same view on the ‘team up north’ [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
Jack Nicklaus has won more Major golf tournaments than any other golfer in history, but what if he had followed his dream of playing...
Read more

Related news

MSU News

5-Star center Enoch Boakye picks Michigan State

Ryan Griffin - 0
Tom Izzo's heater continues as he picks up his second five-star commit in the class of 2022. https://twitter.com/jakeweingarten/status/1288135075343851523 Joining No. 1 prospect Emoni Bates will be...
Read more
MSU News

Former Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke cut before training cap even begins

Don Drysdale - 0
According to reports, the New England Patriots have become the first NFL team to trim their roster down to 80 players. One of the nine...
Read more
MSU News

Michigan State shuts down entire football team due to Covid-19

Don Drysdale - 0
Well, this is not the news we wanted to pass along on a beautiful Friday evening but to be completely honest, it does not...
Read more
MSU News

Did Cassius Winston just get caught in a lie about why he did not go to Michigan?

Arnold Powell - 0
Yesterday, we published a piece about former Michigan State point guard Cassius Winston throwing shade at Michigan while revealing why he chose the Spartans...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.