Tom Izzo, golf legend Jack Nicklaus share same view on the ‘team up north’ [Video]

Jack Nicklaus has won more Major golf tournaments than any other golfer in history, but what if he had followed his dream of playing football for Woody Hayes at Ohio State? Well, as we know, Nicklaus made the right decision and chose golf, but he remains an avid fan of the Buckeyes.

Nicklaus recently hit the links with Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo and when asked about the Michigan Wolverines, Tom pointed out that he and Jack have something in common.

“Jack and I are alike. We both don’t like the team up north,” Izzo said.

Check it out.

