Tom Izzo grabs Gabe Brown by jersey before chasing him down tunnel [Video]

If you are watching the Michigan State vs. UCLA game, you probably noticed Spartans head coach Tom Izzo and Gabe Brown get into it at the end of the first half.

The incident took place after Brown blew an assignment and Izzo let him have it. Brown was clearly not wanting to hear it and tried blowing Izzo off but Izzo grabbed him by the jersey and eventually chased him down the tunnel.

Did Izzo go to far by putting his hands on Brown? In my opinion, this is no big deal.

