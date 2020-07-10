Top-100 guard Kobe Bufkin commits to Michigan Wolverines

You can go ahead and add another recruit for head coach Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines!

Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian 2021 four-star guard Kobe Bufkin has officially committed to the Wolverines:

First I thank God for the blessings, abilities and talents – I cherish them!

Thank you to my family n friends

All my Coaches Trainers and Mentors

Thank you to all my many teammates/ brothers and basketball moms n dads.@TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/RNMdwQBS8x

— Kobe Bufkin (@kb33zy_04) July 10, 2020