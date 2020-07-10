41.2 F
Top-100 guard Kobe Bufkin commits to Michigan Wolverines

College Sports
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

You can go ahead and add another recruit for head coach Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines!

Grand Rapids (Mich.) Christian 2021 four-star guard Kobe Bufkin has officially committed to the Wolverines:

Standing at 6’4 and 175 lbs, Bufkin had been fielding offers from Michigan State, Ohio State, DePaul, Missouri, Northwestern, LSU and TCU.

Per 247Sports, he’s ranked the No. 15 overall shooting guard in the country. He’s also ranked the 78th overall prospect, and No. 3 in the state of Michigan.

