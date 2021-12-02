Top free agent pitcher Marcus Stroman takes to Twitter to reveal his new team

Well, so much for the MLB insiders breaking all of the news!

On Wednesday, the top free-agent pitcher remaining, Marcus Stroman took to Twitter to break the news that he is heading to the Chicago Cubs.

“Chicago has always been one of my favorite cities. Culture and passion everywhere. Beyond excited to pitch in front one of the best fan bases in all of sports. Thank you to everyone in the city for the warm welcome. I can feel it. Let’s get to work!”

