41.2 F
Detroit
Saturday, May 23, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Touchdown Wire names Detroit Lions defensive G.O.A.T.

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Matthew Stafford has high expectations for Lions offense in Year 2

Don Drysdale - 0
Prior to breaking his back, Matthew Stafford was having one heck of a season for the Detroit Lions. During the eight games he played...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Bleacher Report has bold prediction for Matthew Stafford’s eventual replacement

Arnold Powell - 0
Matthew Stafford is the Detroit Lions quarterback and barring something crazy happening, he will be the Lions quarterback for the foreseeable future. But what happens...
Read more

Though the Detroit Lions have had VERY LITTLE success in their franchise history, they have certainly had some great players along the way.

In a piece recently published by Touchdown Wire, they took a look at the greatest defensive player (G.O.A.T) ever to play for each NFL team.

As far as the Lions go, Touchdown Wire gives the nod to LB Joe Schmidt.

From Touchdown Wire:

Joe Schmidt was a transcendent linebacker for over a decade, earning eight first-team All-Pro honors in 10 years and making the Pro Bowl every season from 1954-1963. Twice he was voted the league’s best defender by his peers.

Nation, there is absolutely no doubt that Schmidt is the G.O.A.T but who would be No. 2?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Don Drysdale

More on this topic

Previous articlePistons legend Isiah Thomas disrespects Michael Jordan with latest comment

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.

Don't Miss Out! Subscribe To Our Newsletter!

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our team, every morning.

You have Successfully Subscribed!