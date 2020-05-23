Touchdown Wire names Detroit Lions defensive G.O.A.T.

Though the Detroit Lions have had VERY LITTLE success in their franchise history, they have certainly had some great players along the way.

In a piece recently published by Touchdown Wire, they took a look at the greatest defensive player (G.O.A.T) ever to play for each NFL team.

As far as the Lions go, Touchdown Wire gives the nod to LB Joe Schmidt.

From Touchdown Wire:

Joe Schmidt was a transcendent linebacker for over a decade, earning eight first-team All-Pro honors in 10 years and making the Pro Bowl every season from 1954-1963. Twice he was voted the league’s best defender by his peers.

Nation, there is absolutely no doubt that Schmidt is the G.O.A.T but who would be No. 2?