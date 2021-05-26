Trevor Lawrence weighs in on Tim Tebow being signed by Jacksonville Jaguars

Sharing is caring!

With the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars surprised absolutely nobody when they selected QB Trevor Lawrence out of Clemson.

Not long after the draft, the Jaguars surprised everybody by signing former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow to compete for a tight-end spot on the roster.

The decision to sign Tebow has been met with quite a few doubters who don’t think he should be getting another shot in the NFL.

One of those doubters is NOT Lawrence, who recently commented about having Tebow around as a teammate.

“No one is going to work harder than him,” Lawrence said. “Those are the kind of guys you want in your locker room and you want to be around every day.”

Whether or not Tebow actually makes the Jags 53-man roster (doubtful) will be determined at a later date but it sounds like he is already making an impact in the locker room.

"No one is going to work harder than him. Those are the kind of guys you want in your locker room and you want to be around every day." Trevor Lawrence is looking forward to having Tim Tebow on the Jags https://t.co/ThgBLLE5RW — The MMQB (@theMMQB) May 26, 2021