Trio of home run blasts powers Detroit Tigers vs. Pirates (VIDEO)

The long ball powered the Detroit Tigers to a win this afternoon over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Joker Marchant Stadium!
C.J. Cron and Jeimer Candelario got the party started, while Cameron Maybin then added his first of Spring Training.
Check them out below:
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 10, 2020
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 10, 2020
— Detroit Tigers (@tigers) March 10, 2020
The Tigers would finish with a 4-1 win, improving their Spring Training record to 8-8; the Pirates dropped to 3-14.
