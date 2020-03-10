Trio of home run blasts powers Detroit Tigers vs. Pirates (VIDEO)

The long ball powered the Detroit Tigers to a win this afternoon over the Pittsburgh Pirates at Joker Marchant Stadium!

C.J. Cron and Jeimer Candelario got the party started, while Cameron Maybin then added his first of Spring Training.

Check them out below:

The Tigers would finish with a 4-1 win, improving their Spring Training record to 8-8; the Pirates dropped to 3-14.