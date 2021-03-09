Twitter explodes as Detroit Red Wings’ horn malfunctions repeatedly vs. Lightning

Sharing is caring!

It has already been one of those seasons for the Detroit Red Wings and it continued on Tuesday night when they hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena.

It all started with a delay because the LCA horn kept going off on its own.

There's been a little delay here at LCA because of technical issues – horn keeps going off. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) March 10, 2021

But after the malfunction was not able to be corrected, the players decided to just keep playing through it.

Horn isgoing off during play at Little Caesars Arena, too, but players keep playing. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) March 10, 2021

Not surprisingly, this caused Twitter to explode with horn-related tweets.

Is it just me or is the horn going off with every stoppage right now? — Max Andrew (@RedWings397159) March 10, 2021

The horn went off at LCA 30 seconds into Lightning power play tailing Red Wings 1-0 mid 1st — Larry Lage (@LarryLage) March 10, 2021

Two minutes to the Red Wings for delay of game with this horn 📯 — Bella Bovero (@Bbonjour17) March 10, 2021

Detroit Red Wings horn sound guy needs to be thrown in the river — Cass (@CassCityJ) March 10, 2021

@ Red Wings horn operator pic.twitter.com/JKbAYnwDVm — Jonathan Arnholz (@JArnholz) March 10, 2021

Pretty clever of the Red Wings staff to just blow the horn every time there is a zone entry for the other team. #lgrw — Tom Mitsos (@tom_mitsos) March 10, 2021

And of course Detroit's horn leads to the Red Wings clearing the puck immediately off the faceoff… — Raw Charge, a Champa Bay Lightning web site (@RawCharge) March 10, 2021

The horn makes this Red Wings game 100000x more entertaining — Miggy’s Comeback Szn (@Miggy_Bombs) March 10, 2021

The Detroit Red Wings are pulling out all of the stops to beat Tampa. Randomly playing the horn every so often, even during play. @littlecaesars please fix #GoBolts #LGRW — bert ⚡️ (@brettfordbolts) March 10, 2021

The best Detroit Red Wings penalty killer is a malfunctioning horn — Brian (@TBLfan37) March 10, 2021

At this point, they should use the horn to start a "let's go Red Wings" chant 😆 — Devin L. (@IHadARandomIdea) March 10, 2021

They're just not used to sounding the horn for the Red Wings — Rob Sharkowski, Ph.D (@RobSharkowski) March 10, 2021