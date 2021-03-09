Twitter explodes as Detroit Red Wings’ horn malfunctions repeatedly vs. Lightning

It has already been one of those seasons for the Detroit Red Wings and it continued on Tuesday night when they hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena.

It all started with a delay because the LCA horn kept going off on its own.

But after the malfunction was not able to be corrected, the players decided to just keep playing through it.

Not surprisingly, this caused Twitter to explode with horn-related tweets.

 

