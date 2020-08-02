Two wild card choices for Red Wings goaltender GM Steve Yzerman could make

The Detroit Red Wings are expected to delve into the goaltending free-agent market following the all-but-offical end of the Jimmy Howard era in the Motor City.

Jonathan Bernier was the team’s starter for much of the 2019-20 season and performed as well as anyone could expect despite the team in front of him being…well, historically bad.

And while some of the bigger names in the goaltending free-agent market could attract attention with the likes of Robin Lehner, Brayden Holtby and Jacob Markstrom, GM Steve Yzerman will have additional options.

Here are two interesting choices that could be available to him.

– Aaron Dell, San Jose Sharks

An undrafted free-agent, Dell was signed by the San Jose Sharks in 2015 after playing collegiate hockey at the University of North Dakota. During his NHL career, he’s developed a reputation of being one of the more capable backups.

He’s compiled an NHL record of 48-34-12 in 107 total appearances.

Laurent Brossoit, Winnipeg Jets

Originally drafted in the 6th round (163rd overall) by the Edmonton Oilers in 2011, Brossoit has proven himself to be a capable backup goaltender during his time in the NHL.

After playing several years within the Oilers organization, he’s spent the last two seasons playing as Connor Hellebuyck’s backup goaltender with the Winnipeg Jets.

He accumulated a cap hit of $1,225,000 this season with Winnipeg, and could command a bit more on the open market, though not at an unreasonable level.