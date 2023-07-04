Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
AD-FREE
Search
Tigers News Reports

Tyler Alexander is the latest Detroit Tigers pitcher to land on the Injured List

By Paul Tyler
0
0

Tyler Alexander is the latest member of the Detroit Tigers pitching staff to land on Injured Reserve, as was announced by the Tigers just minutes ago.

Tyler Alexander Detroit Tigers

Alexander has been humming along in 2023

Tyler Alexander has amassed a 2-1 record so far in 2023 with a 4.50 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 44 total innings pitched.

He's heading to the IL with a strained shoulder

The injury suffered by Alexander took place during Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

Key Points

  • The Tigers have experienced rotten injury luck in 2023
  • Tyler Alexander is the latest pitcher to suffer an injury
  • He felt something was off during Sunday's game against the Rockies

Wrapping It Up

We just have to cross our fingers and hope that the injury to Alexander isn't that serious. This comes directly on the heels of Detroit getting Tarik Skubal and Eduardo Rodriguez back into the lineup.

Previous article
Detroit Lions CB Jerry Jacobs issues firm warning to Kansas City Chiefs

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest News

Lions News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Detroit Lions CB Jerry Jacobs issues firm warning to Kansas City Chiefs

Detroit Lions CB Jerry Jacobs knows his team will be MORE THAN READY to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

More Articles Like This

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

© Fan Driven Media LLC.