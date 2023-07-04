Tyler Alexander is the latest Detroit Tigers pitcher to land on the Injured List

Tyler Alexander is the latest member of the Detroit Tigers pitching staff to land on Injured Reserve, as was announced by the Tigers just minutes ago.

Alexander has been humming along in 2023

Tyler Alexander has amassed a 2-1 record so far in 2023 with a 4.50 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 44 total innings pitched.

He's heading to the IL with a strained shoulder

The injury suffered by Alexander took place during Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field.

Tigers medical report indicates Tyler Alexander injured his arm Sunday pic.twitter.com/jiPYDQXZrs — Cody Stavenhagen (@CodyStavenhagen) July 4, 2023

Key Points

The Tigers have experienced rotten injury luck in 2023

Tyler Alexander is the latest pitcher to suffer an injury

He felt something was off during Sunday's game against the Rockies

Wrapping It Up

We just have to cross our fingers and hope that the injury to Alexander isn't that serious. This comes directly on the heels of Detroit getting Tarik Skubal and Eduardo Rodriguez back into the lineup.