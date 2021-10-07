Tyler Bertuzzi to return to Red Wings lineup tonight vs. Penguins

The Detroit Red Wings continue their exhibition schedule tonight when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena. And while they dealt with a massive setback in the form of forward Jakub Vrana being unavailable the next four months thanks to shoulder surgery, they received positive news on the injury front with another key forward.

According to head coach Jeff Blashill, forward Tyler Bertuzzi will be making his exhibition season debut tonight and will be skating with Pius Suter and Lucas Raymond:

Jeff Blashill says Bertuzzi will start tonight’s game with Suter and Raymond. #LGRW @DetroitRedWings — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) October 7, 2021

Tyler Bertuzzi said his absence was nothing major. Just little things & tweaks while trying to get back into it. #LGRW @DetroitRedWings — Daniella Bruce (@daniellabruce_) October 7, 2021