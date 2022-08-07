UPDATED: HBO pays 100K to air Aidan Hutchinson video on ‘Hard Knocks’

Folks, clear your calendar for Tuesday night because you are in for a treat that will include Detroit Lions rookie, Aidan Hutchinson.

As you may have heard by now, Hutchinson recently did his best rendition of Michael Jackson‘s “Billie Jean” in front of his fellow teammates as part of his rookie initiation.

According to Jennifer Hammond, Lions fans are going to get a chance to see Hutchinson’s epic performance this coming Tuesday, during the first episode of “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions.”

Hammond tweeted out on Sunday morning that the HBO franchise paid $100,000 to the estate of Michael Jackson for the rights to the song “Billie Jean” and they expect the clip to go viral.

UPDATE:

Jennifer Hammond has deleted her tweet and the Detroit Lions have informed us that the report of HBO paying $100,000 is not accurate.

Lions fans will see the much anticipated Aidan Hutchinson performance of “Billie Jean” on Tuesday night debut of Hard Knocks (his 22nd B’day btw) Source told me the HBO franchise paid 100K to the estate of Micheal Jackson for the rights – and expect the clip to go viral! — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) August 7, 2022

Aidan Hutchinson blows away teammates, coaches with ‘Billie Jean’ performance

Rather than singing the Michigan fight song, Aidan Hutchinson decided to channel his inner-Michael Jackson as he performed ‘Billie Jean’.

According to his teammates and coaches, Hutchinson’s performance was on point.

“It was money,” offensive tackle Penei Sewell said. “Like, you had to be there.”

“Butter,” Sewell said. “He scratched up a little bit in the beginning, but I get it. Jitters. But then killed it. That man killed it.”

“It’s only my fourth year, but that was definitely the best rookie performance (I’ve seen),” defensive lineman John Cominsky said.

“It was really good,” said defensive tackle Michael Brockers. “A little MJ in there, so you know he set the tempo with the coaches. They were all into it, so seeing that, he definitely set his tone with the team. So he’s one of us.”

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was also impressed with Aidan Hutchinson’s performance of ‘Billie Jean.’

“That man killed it!” Campbell told reporters.

“It just reminded me of just old school, getting your rookies up there and the way he accepted it, and the way he went up there and performed, and man, you just saw the team just,” Glenn said, pausing to make a circular, surrounding motion. “Around that player. He has this personality about himself now that you don’t see from most rookies, which is a good thing.”

“Once you do it, they’re off you,” he said. “I think a lot of guys told him that and he went and did a really good job. So now guys aren’t going to mess with him. He did his rookie duty.”

It sounds like Aidan Hutchinson is fitting in just fine with his Detroit Lions teammates and coaches.

Hard Knocks premiers on Aug. 9 at 10 p.m. ET.

