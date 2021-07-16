USA Men’s Basketball loses another player for Tokyo Olympics

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, the USA Men’s Basketball team has lost another player as they make their final preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

Adrian Wojnarowski is reporting that Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers is withdrawing from Team USA and will not travel to Tokyo for the Olympics. Woj notes that Love is still returning to full form from a calf injury that caused him to miss a lot of the 2020-21 season.

“I am incredibly disappointed to not be heading to Tokyo with Team USA, but you need to be at absolute peak performance to compete at the Olympic level and I am just not there yet.”

Agent Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball has confirmed news to ESPN and shared statement from Love: "I am incredibly disappointed to not be heading to Tokyo with Team USA, but you need to be at absolute peak performance to compete at the Olympic level and I am just not there yet." https://t.co/Ph6DfKZOIf — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2021