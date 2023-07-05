Merch
Video catches Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell at Detroit Tigers game

By W.G. Brady
When it comes to Detroit sports, the local athletes love to support each other, and they are often spotted at each other's games. Now the head coaches are also showing their love as Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was spotted at the Detroit Tigers game on the Fourth of July.

Dan Campbell Jared Goff Detroit Lions Kelvin Sheppard Detroit Tigers

Campbell spotted at the Tigers' game

Take a look as the Bally Sports Detroit Cameras spotted Campbell and his family at yesterday's game between the Tigers and Oakland Athletics.

Bottom Line: Tigers let down Campbell

Unfortunately, the Tigers let down Campbell as they laid an egg during a 1-0 loss to the Athletics. Something tells us that if Campbell would have given the pre-game speech, the Tigers would have come out much more fired up!

