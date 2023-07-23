Video emerges of Dre Bly taking spill at 2023 Detroit Lions training camp

For Detroit Lions‘ new cornerbacks coach Dre Bly, his first training camp practice of 2023 will be an unforgettable one. Not for an inspiring speech or an exceptional drill, but for a hilarious slip and fall during a demonstration that will go down in Lions' training camp history.

Video emerges of Detroit Lions coach Dre Bly taking a spill at training camp

The former Lions' player, known for his stellar NFL career, was running a drill with the defensive backs when he unexpectedly lost his footing and tumbled to the ground. The ensuing laughter from the players lit up the training camp, making it a memorable start.

#Lions cornerbacks coach Dré Bly took a spill earlier today going through drills with the players. pic.twitter.com/e4mHjZ9B8R — Kory E. Woods (@KoryEWoods) July 23, 2023

Similarities and Differences

Back in April, Bly talked about the similarities and differences that he has noticed since returning to the Lions.

“It's the same organization,” Bly said. “Firey fans. Firey people who love football in Detroit.”

But as he begins his first season as a position coach on head coach Dan Campbell's staff, there is a notable difference.

“I would say the talent is different,” he said. “The leadership is a lot different. I'm actually a little jealous – looking now at how they finished last year.

“All that excitement they had on the field. Looking at how much fun they were having with Dan and the rest of the coaching staff.

“They were on Hard Knocks. There was a lot of excitement. When I heard people talking about the Lions. All the football world … there was a lot of excitement.”

Bottom Line – A Fall for a Rise in Morale

Training camp started off on an unexpectedly hilarious note, courtesy of cornerbacks coach Dre Bly's slip and fall. Far from being embarrassing, such incidents serve as ice-breakers, boosting team spirit and camaraderie. As they move forward, the Lions can utilize this lighthearted incident as a reminder to keep their spirits high and to enjoy the game they love, even in high-stakes scenarios.