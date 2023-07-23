Merch
Lions Notes

Dan Campbell continues his tradition at 2023 Detroit Lions training camp

By W.G. Brady
It's not just another opening Detroit Lions training camp practice when head coach Dan Campbell takes the field. Keeping up with an annual tradition, as you will see in the video below, Campbell actively participated in the up-down drill, an exercise usually left to the players.

Dan Campbell 2023 Detroit Lions Training Camp Tickets
Dan Campbell addresses Detroit Lions fans prior to training camp practice. Credit: @KENinMICHIGAN on Twitter

Dan Campbell continues his tradition at Detroit Lions training camp

The Lions' social media team captured a vibrant scene of Campbell and his assistants participating in vigorous on-field up-down exercises, a display of dynamic leadership that goes beyond verbal instruction. This compelling act was not just about physical conditioning, but a vivid demonstration of the team's philosophy – unity, shared responsibility, and leading by example. By directly involving themselves in these challenging drills, the coaching staff emphasized their commitment to the team's success, fostering an environment of mutual respect and determination. Thus, this snapshot wasn't merely physical exertion but a reflection of a team ready to face challenges head-on.

Key Points

  • The Lions opened up training camp on Sunday
  • Per tradition, Campbell actively participates in training camp exercises.
  • Campbell's unorthodox approach is an attempt to align himself with his players.
  • Assistant coaches join in, continuing the team’s tradition.
Dan Campbell Detroit Lions NFL Head Coach Rankings

Bottom Line – More than a Coach: A True Detroit Lion

Dan Campbell is more than a head coach for the Detroit Lions – he's a part of the pride. His unorthodox approach, which could easily be dismissed as a mere stunt by some, is actually a reflection of his commitment to his team. Campbell isn't above getting his hands dirty, or in this case, doing up-downs on the field. In the grand game of football, such leadership can inspire teams to go the extra yard and achieve greatness.

2023 Detroit Lions 53-man Roster Prediction: Pre-Training Camp Edition

