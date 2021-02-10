Video leaked of wasted Tom Brady throwing Lombardi Trophy off a boat

Sharing is caring!

Tom Brady did it again.

On Sunday, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win Super Bowl LV.

The Super Bowl win was the seventh of Brady’s career and on Wednesday, he was celebrating like he will never win again.

Here are a couple of videos showing a completely wasted Brady partying with the boys.

Tom Brady really THREW the Lombardi Trophy to Gronk on another boat 😱 (via @WHoltzman)pic.twitter.com/9mDUQ0bqAH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2021

Holy cow. Tom is hammered. TB12 diet is off today. (🎥 @TBTimes_Bulls)pic.twitter.com/huykTDuywx — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) February 10, 2021