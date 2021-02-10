Video leaked of wasted Tom Brady throwing Lombardi Trophy off a boat

by

Sharing is caring!

Tom Brady did it again.

On Sunday, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 to win Super Bowl LV.

The Super Bowl win was the seventh of Brady’s career and on Wednesday, he was celebrating like he will never win again.

Here are a couple of videos showing a completely wasted Brady partying with the boys.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.