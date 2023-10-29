Vikings QB Kirk Cousins carted off field vs. Packers

Kirk Cousins carted off field after suffering a lower body injury vs. the Packers.

We've witnessed one quarterback already this season being carted off the field due to injury last month, as Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles. Now, the Minnesota Vikings might be facing a similarly severe setback, with quarterback Kirk Cousins being carted off the field in today's game against the Packers and subsequently ruled out.

Cousins suffered a non-contact injury

Similar to Rodgers' injury, the setback suffered by Cousins this afternoon did not result from contact. Replays revealed what appeared to be a popping sensation in his lower right ankle, raising concerns that he might be facing a similar injury as Rodgers.

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴: #Vikings QB Kirk Cousins is carted off, OUT for the rest of the game. pic.twitter.com/pfBSbinrv9https://t.co/KWCpWCE9Tz — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 29, 2023

Cousins hobbled to the sidelines in visible agony before being transported to the locker room. Quarterback Jaren Hall has taken over in his place. Prior to his injury, Cousins had a productive afternoon, completing 24 of 31 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown.

If the injury to Cousins is anything like Rodgers, then the rest of his season could be in danger. Unfortunately, that appears to now be the case. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cousins is feared to have in fact torn his Achilles, which would mean he will not be suiting up for the rest of the year.

Bottom Line: Best wishes to Cousins

Cousins, a former Michigan State Spartan, is one of the more well-liked and humble players in the National Football League today.

Though he's a division rival, we wish him a speedy recovery and hope that his setback isn't serious.