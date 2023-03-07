Vikings WR K.J. Osborn pulls man from burning car

Minnesota Vikings‘ wide receiver, K.J. Osborn, helped rescue a man from a burning car on Sunday night. Osborn and three other individuals worked together to save the man's life after a car crash. Osborn expressed his belief that God put him in the right place at the right time to help save the man's life. Osborn's heroic act highlights the importance of selflessness and bravery in times of crisis.

Key points:

K.J. Osborn helped save a man from a burning car after a car crash.

Osborn believes that God put him in the right place at the right time to help save the man's life.

Osborn's actions demonstrate the importance of selflessness and bravery in times of crisis.

K.J. Osborn tweets out photos from scene of accident

Here is what K.J. Osborn tweeted out from the scene of the accident:

- Advertisement -

“Most of the time the saying goes ‘wrong place wrong time,'” Osborn tweeted. “But this time I believe God had me, us, at the right place at the exact right time.

“Last night myself and these 3 absolute heroes helped save a man’s life by rescuing him from a vehicle up in flames after a bad crash. A situation I’d never imagine being a part of in a million years.

“I’ll leave you with this. God is real. And His LOVE is real. He will send his angels to be camped around you and provide you with his grace and mercy.”

Osborn shared his amazing story on the latest episode of the Adam Schefter Podcast.

Right Place Right Time. 💜 pic.twitter.com/Jxcn0qBouC — KJ Osborn (@KJ_Osborn) March 7, 2023

The Big Picture: Acts of heroism remind us of the power of human kindness

Osborn's selfless act of heroism serves as a powerful reminder of the power of human kindness. In times of crisis, it is often the small acts of heroism and selflessness that make the biggest difference. Osborn's actions have inspired many and have shown that one person can make a significant impact on the world.

- Advertisement -