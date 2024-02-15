Viral video shows fans tackling Kansas City shooting suspect at Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

Wednesday was supposed to be a day of celebration in Kansas City as a parade was held to honor the Kansas City Chiefs, who just won their second-straight Super Bowl. But as you have heard by now, a horrific scene unfolded as a mass shooting took place that reportedly left 22 people, at least half of whom are under the age of 16, with gunshot wounds, and a woman dead.

Chiefs Fans Risk Their Lives to Stop Shooting Suspect

As you are about to see in the video below, multiple Chiefs fans risked their lives to tackle a man believed to be one of the shooting suspects.

Amazing: A #Chiefs fan risked his life to tackle one of the shooters.



The Latest

Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves revealed that a dispute among several individuals at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade and Rally led to a tragic shooting, resulting in 22 people sustaining gunshot wounds and the death of a woman.

The incident, which unfolded during Wednesday's celebrations at Union Station, affected victims aged between eight and 47, with at least half under 16.

In the aftermath, Kansas City leaders and police are meticulously examining evidence, while University Health officials reported that two adult victims remain in critical condition in the ICU, showing signs of improvement. The swift and effective triage by the Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department was crucial in ensuring that those with the most severe injuries received prompt medical attention, significantly impacting the survival and recovery of the critically wounded.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line: An Act of Heroism

What was meant to be a day of joy and celebration for the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl win tragically turned into a scene of violence and heroism. The quick actions of fans and first responders highlight the community's strength and resilience in the face of adversity, even as the city mourns and seeks justice for the victims.