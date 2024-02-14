One dead, multiple victims after shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

A shooting near the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII parade has resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries.
What should have been a day of celebration and triumph turned into chaos in downtown Kansas City this afternoon as gunfire erupted near the conclusion of the Super Bowl LVIII champion Kansas City Chiefs‘ championship parade. According to police reports, one person is dead and several others are being treated for injuries, while a pair of suspects have been arrested.
Chaos erupted at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade
Video showed the chaos unfolding as fans began to scatter from the danger, while law enforcement rushed into the scene.
A video clip that has now gone viral shows bystanders tackling what appears to be one of the potential suspects:
“This is absolutely a tragedy, the likes of which we never would have expected in Kansas City, the likes of which we’ll remember for some time,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.
“I’m angry at what happened today,” Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference.
Video has also emerged of law enforcement taking the alleged suspects into custody:
Meanwhile, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted to the incident by saying he was offering prayers for the city:
One person is confirmed to have died in the shooting
According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there is one confirmed fatality:
The Chiefs have released the following statement on X:
