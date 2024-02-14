One dead, multiple victims after shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

A shooting near the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVIII parade has resulted in one fatality and multiple injuries.

What should have been a day of celebration and triumph turned into chaos in downtown Kansas City this afternoon as gunfire erupted near the conclusion of the Super Bowl LVIII champion Kansas City Chiefs‘ championship parade. According to police reports, one person is dead and several others are being treated for injuries, while a pair of suspects have been arrested.

Chaos erupted at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

Video showed the chaos unfolding as fans began to scatter from the danger, while law enforcement rushed into the scene.

A video clip that has now gone viral shows bystanders tackling what appears to be one of the potential suspects:

Breaking Video of Heroic Kansas City fans tackling one of the shooters pic.twitter.com/cAxL9Kox8d — Fantasy Fanatics (@FFB_Fanatics) February 14, 2024

“This is absolutely a tragedy, the likes of which we never would have expected in Kansas City, the likes of which we’ll remember for some time,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

“I’m angry at what happened today,” Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a news conference.

"I'm angry at what happened today," Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves says about the shooting after the Chiefs' victory parade, which left at least one person dead.

"The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment."



"The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment." https://t.co/he5iFtR6qf pic.twitter.com/zKEdJ6WVom — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 14, 2024

Video has also emerged of law enforcement taking the alleged suspects into custody:

JUST IN – Alleged suspects arrested after 10 people shot near Kansas City Chiefs victory parade route



pic.twitter.com/BqDl6x9qGR — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) February 14, 2024

Meanwhile, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted to the incident by saying he was offering prayers for the city:

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

One person is confirmed to have died in the shooting

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there is one confirmed fatality:

Update: One person is dead and nine are injured from a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, following the parade and rally for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win, according to the Kansas City Fire Department.https://t.co/dPdNjeO1vR — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 14, 2024

The Chiefs have released the following statement on X:

Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/erKsrF3SX8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing situation.

