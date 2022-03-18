Viral video shows Indiana cheerleader ‘saving day’ by retrieving basketball from top of backboard

MARCH MADNESS IS HERE!

The 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Round of 64 began on Thursday a legend was born.

But that legend was not one of the players participating in the game between No. 12 Indiana and No. 5 Saint Mary’s, it was actually one of the cheerleaders.

As you are about to see in the viral video shown below, the players and referees were going everything they could to retrieve a basketball that was stuck on the top of the backboard.

But as they continued to fail at getting the ball down, the Indiana cheerleaders rose (literally) to the occasion to get the ball down.

I would use some official cheerleader terminology to break this down but I don’t know any so just watch for yourself!

#LEGEND