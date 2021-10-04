Washington Football Team’s facility reportedly raided by feds last week

Well, this is something you don’t see every day.

According to multiple reports, the training facility for the Washington Football Team was raided by federal authorities, and team trainer Ryan Vermillion has been placed on administrative leave amidst an ongoing criminal investigation.

Breaking: Federal law enforcement conducted raid at Washington facility last week, team says head trainer Ryan Vermillion "placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team." Reporting with @granthpaulsen & @JulieCareyNBC — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 4, 2021

I can also report that Vermillion did not travel with the team to Atlanta this weekend. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 4, 2021

Per a Washington Post reporter, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration was behind the raid.

Breaking: The Washington Football Team's training facility was searched by the DEA and Loudoun County on Friday, per source. Team statement: "Ryan Vermillion has been placed on administrative leave due to an ongoing criminal investigation that is unrelated to the team." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 4, 2021