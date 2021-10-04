Washington Football Team’s facility reportedly raided by feds last week

Well, this is something you don’t see every day.

According to multiple reports, the training facility for the Washington Football Team was raided by federal authorities, and team trainer Ryan Vermillion has been placed on administrative leave amidst an ongoing criminal investigation.

Per a Washington Post reporter, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration was behind the raid.

