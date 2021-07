According to a rep from Ken Rosenthal, the Washington Nationals are sending All Star pitcher Max Scherzer to the National League West.

Rosenthal is reporting that the Nationals are on the verge of trading Scherzer to the San Diego Padres.

This is a huge get for the Padres as they are in a battle with the Giants and Dodgers for first place in the NL West.

BREAKING: Padres close to acquiring Max Scherzer, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 29, 2021