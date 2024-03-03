WATCH: Caitlin Clark Passes Pistol Pete to Become NCAA’s All-Time Leading Scorer

Caitlin Clark Passes Pistol Pete

In a moment that will be etched in the annals of college basketball history, Caitlin Clark, the Iowa Hawkeyes superstar, shattered a long-standing record to become the NCAA’s All-Time leading scorer. Heading into Sunday’s highly anticipated showdown against No. 2 Ohio State, Clark was on the cusp of surpassing the legendary Pistol Pete Maravich‘s scoring record. With just 18 points needed to eclipse Maravich’s monumental tally, Clark stepped onto the court with determination and poise.

The Moment of Glory

It was during the second quarter against the Buckeyes that Clark etched her name into history. Demonstrating her poise under pressure, Clark hit a pair of free throws, securing her place atop the NCAA scoring charts. These free throws not only propelled Clark past Pistol Pete Maravich but also underscored her status as one of the most talented and prolific scorers in college basketball history.

She stands alone. 👑



Caitlin Clark is the new NCAA All-Time Scoring Leader.



📺: FOX/@CBBonFOX pic.twitter.com/LFLjh6aCa6 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 3, 2024

Clark’s Legacy

Caitlin Clark’s journey to becoming the NCAA’s All-Time leading scorer is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and unparalleled talent on the basketball court. Known for her scoring prowess, exceptional vision, and ability to perform under pressure, Clark has captivated fans and analysts alike with her basketball IQ and leadership. Her record-breaking moment against Ohio State is a milestone that celebrates not only her individual excellence but also the evolution of women’s basketball.

The Bottom Line

Caitlin Clark‘s ascension to become the NCAA’s All-Time leading scorer is a monumental achievement that transcends the sport. By surpassing the legendary Pistol Pete Maravich, Clark not only cements her legacy but also inspires future generations of basketball players. Her record-breaking performance is a vivid reminder of the talent, determination, and excellence that define the pinnacle of college athletics. As fans and players alike celebrate this incredible feat, Caitlin Clark’s name will forever be remembered as a symbol of greatness in NCAA basketball history.