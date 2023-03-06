Detroit Mercy‘s athletics department is currently facing a dilemma of whether to accept an invitation to the College Basketball Insider (CBI) tournament or not. If they do, it would give Antoine Davis the opportunity to break Pistol Pete Maravich's 53-year-old college basketball scoring record. Davis is only three points away from matching the record and four points away from breaking it. Maravich's son, Jaeson Maravich, recently took to Facebook to express his disappointment and called the situation a “farce.” He believes that the tournament is a cheap and shameful attempt to break an all-time record and that Davis had five years to break it. The decision to accept or decline the invitation has sparked an intense debate both near and far from the offices inside Calihan Hall.

Pistol Pete's son says Antoine Davis' scoring record situation is a ‘farce'

From The Detroit News:

In an interview with The Detroit News on Monday, Jaeson Maravich called the situation a “farce.”

“You know, it's nothing against Antoine. I don't know him. I've heard he's a good kid. This is not directed toward him,” Jaeson Maravich said during a phone call from his home in Louisiana. “It's more directed toward the whole CBI thing. There were eight teams in the conference with a better record than them. Where's their invite? I think it's an extremely cheap and shameful attempt to break an all-time record. He had five years to break it.

“At this point, with this extra tournament and stuff, to me it really has become just a farce. You might as well just hand him the record. I just don't agree with it at all.

“It's just become like a circus.”

The Big Picture: Breaking records or cheapening the game?

The situation facing Detroit Mercy's athletics department is more than just about breaking a record. It raises the question of whether or not breaking records in such a way cheapens the game. Some argue that accepting the invitation to the CBI tournament just to give Davis the opportunity to break the record is a desperate and meaningless act. It also brings up the issue of fairness and whether or not Davis truly deserves to break Maravich's record. While breaking records is an impressive feat, it should not come at the cost of integrity and the values of the game.

