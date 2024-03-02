Watch: Michigan RB Blake Corum Runs 40-Yard Dash at NFL Scouting Combine

Michigan RB Blake Corum Runs 40-Yard Dash

In a display of raw speed and athletic prowess, Blake Corum, the standout running back from the University of Michigan and a key player in their National Championship-winning season, showcased his talents at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine with his first attempt in the 40-yard dash. Corum, whose collegiate career was nothing short of phenomenal, clocked an unofficial time of 4.53 seconds in the dash, a critical measure of speed that NFL scouts and teams closely watch. On Friday, Corum told reporters that he would not be running the 40-yard dash at the Combine, as he did not start training for it until February.

UPDATE: Corum ran a 4.58 in his second attempt.

The Moment of Truth for Blake Corum

Just moments after Corum blazed down the track, NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah was quick to draw comparisons between him and NFL star Devonta Freeman. “My comp for him is Devonta Freeman,” Jeremiah remarked. This comparison is particularly noteworthy given that Freeman, known for his explosive speed and agility, recorded a 4.58-second dash himself. Standing almost identical in size to Freeman, Corum’s performance today just helps to further solidify his speed.

A Stellar Collegiate Career

During his time with the Wolverines, Blake Corum was a force to be reckoned with. Rushing for 3,737 yards and scoring 61 total touchdowns (58 rushing and 3 receiving), Corum was a pivotal figure in Michigan’s offensive lineup. His final season was particularly spectacular, as he rushed for 1,245 yards and scored 27 rushing touchdowns, contributing significantly to Michigan’s perfect 15-0 season and their ultimate triumph in the National Championship.

What This Means for Corum’s Draft Stock

Corum’s performance at the combine, particularly his 40-yard dash time, is a piece of the puzzle for NFL teams considering him in the draft. Speed, combined with his proven track record of productivity and resilience on the field, positions Corum as a highly desirable prospect. The comparison to Devonta Freeman by Daniel Jeremiah further elevates Corum’s profile, suggesting that he possesses the potential to make a significant impact at the professional level.

Looking Ahead

As the NFL Draft approaches, all eyes will be on Blake Corum and where he lands. His journey from Michigan to the combine has been marked by hard work, determination, and exceptional performance. Now, with his combine achievements adding to his already impressive resume, Corum is poised for the next chapter of his football career. Teams in need of a dynamic, impactful running back will undoubtedly be considering Corum as a top option, drawn not only to his athletic abilities but also to his proven track record of success on the field.