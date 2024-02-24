Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions learn what fifth-year option will cost for Penei Sewell

The Detroit Lions now know what it will cost to exercise Penei Sewell's fifth-year option.

The NFL has recently updated its salary cap and contract figures, setting the stage for the upcoming free agency period. For the Detroit Lions, this update brings clarity to their financial landscape, particularly regarding the fifth-year option for star offensive tackle Penei Sewell.

What it Will Cost Detroit Lions for Penei Sewell's Fifth-Year Option

Under the league's guidelines, the cost of fifth-year options is determined by a player's performance during their first three years, with Pro Bowl selections triggering higher amounts. Sewell, having made one Pro Bowl appearance and being named an alternate in another, is set to command a fifth-year option price of $19.04 million. This figure is significant, not only for Sewell but also for the Lions' broader financial strategy as they enter free agency with approximately $55 million to spend.

Detroit Lions,penei sewell

The Bottom Line – Calculated Commitments

The revelation of Penei Sewell‘s fifth-year option cost underscores the delicate balance teams must strike between retaining top talent and managing the salary cap. For the Detroit Lions, Sewell's option price reflects both his individual achievements and the premium placed on protecting the quarterback. As the Lions navigate their financial future, decisions like these highlight the challenges and opportunities inherent in constructing a competitive roster under the constraints of the salary cap.

