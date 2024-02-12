Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Way-Too-Early 2024 Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions. How many wins will the Detroit Lions have in the 2024 season?

With the Kansas City Chiefs coming from behind to defeat the San Franciso 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, the 2023 NFL season is officially a wrap. Though our Detroit Lions came up just short of going to their first Super Bowl in franchise history, the future is bright as their core of key players will be returning, and you can bet Brad Holmes will add some reinforcements for the 2024 season. Though the Lions official week-by-week schedule has not yet been released, we do know who their opponents will be next season. That said, let's take a look at our way-too-early 2024 Detroit Lions Game-By-Game Predictions.

Game-By-Game Predictions

Date TBAat Arizona CardinalsW
Date TBAat Chicago BearsW
Date TBAChicago BearsW
Date TBAGreen Bay PackersW
Date TBAMinnesota VikingsW
Date TBALos Angeles RamsW
Date TBASeattle SeahawksW
Date TBAJacksonville JaguarsW
Date TBATennessee TitansW
Date TBAat Green Bay PackersL
Date TBAat Houston TexansW
Date TBAat Indianapolis ColtsW
Date TBAat Minnesota VikingsW
Date TBAat San Francisco 49ersL
Date TBAat Dallas CowboysL
Date TBATampa Bay BuccaneersW
Date TBABuffalo BillsL

Team of Destiny

Folks, I am calling my shot right now. The 2024 Detroit Lions WILL finish with a 13-4 regular season record, they WILL win their division again, and they WILL advance to the Super Bowl where they will dethrone the back-to-back champion Kansas City Chiefs. The Lions may have come up just short this past season, but mark my words, they are a team of destiny.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. The Detroit Lions show promising potential for the 2024 NFL season, with a strong core of key players returning and anticipated enhancements to the roster by GM Brad Holmes.
  2. The way-too-early game-by-game predictions for the 2024 season forecast a remarkable 13-4 record for the Lions, including victories over tough opponents and divisional rivals, albeit with losses to the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, and Buffalo Bills.
  3. The predictions set high expectations for the Lions, projecting them not only to win their division again but also to advance to the Super Bowl and potentially defeat the reigning champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions are poised for an exceptional year in 2024, building on their recent successes and narrowly missed opportunities. With strategic additions and the continued development of their core roster, the Lions are not just aiming for playoff contention but are envisioned as a “team of destiny” with the capability and drive to secure a Super Bowl victory. This optimistic outlook underscores a belief in the team's direction, leadership, and the tangible potential for Detroit to achieve its long-awaited championship aspirations.

