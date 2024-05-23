fb
Detroit Lions C.J. Moore Opens Up About Gambling Suspension

Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions C.J. Moore Opens Up About Gambling Suspension

C.J. Moore is back on the field with the Detroit Lions after serving a year-long suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Having missed the entire 2023 season, Moore’s reinstatement in April was a pivotal moment, allowing him to sign a new agreement to rejoin the team earlier this month.

Detroit Lions C.J. Moore Opens Up About Gambling Suspension

Gratitude and Reflection

During Thursday’s OTA practice, Moore expressed profound gratitude for the opportunity to return to professional football.

“Super thankful for that,” Moore said after Thursday’s OTA practice. “We weren’t allowed to speak (while I was suspended). Once the door opened, my agent just told me that they had reached out. I mean, that was just blessings. I can’t even explain it. I’m just so, so thankful for them.”

Accountability and Lessons Learned

Moore was reserved about the specifics of his gambling activities but acknowledged his responsibility.

“I just failed to hold myself accountable,” Moore said. “I shouldn’t have been gambling in the first place or anything like that. I failed in that area. … I knew the rules. Just, like I said, being immature, just gambling, losing control of being aware of exactly what I was doing. Just careless mistake.”

C.J. Moore Detroit Lions

Personal Growth and Support

The past year has not only been a period of suspension but also one of significant personal growth for Moore. He celebrated his marriage, welcomed a second child, and maintained his physical fitness through regular training. Moore credits his wife’s unwavering support as critical during this challenging time.

“I thank God for her, man,” Moore said. “She’s a champ. She didn’t fold at all, she stuck by my side, just stood behind me and was there when I needed her.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. C.J. Moore Returns to Football: After a year-long suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, C.J. Moore has been reinstated and has rejoined the Detroit Lions, expressing deep gratitude for a second chance at professional football.
  2. Taking Responsibility: Moore openly admits to his past mistakes related to gambling, emphasizing his awareness of the rules and accepting full responsibility for his actions, which did not involve betting on his own team.
  3. Personal Growth Amid Challenges: During his suspension, Moore experienced significant personal milestones, including marriage and the birth of a child, and credits his wife for unwavering support during this challenging period.

Bottom Line: A New Chapter for Moore

C.J. Moore’s return to the Detroit Lions marks a new chapter in his career and life. His experience serves as a reminder of the consequences of certain choices and the potential for redemption and growth. With his family’s support and a renewed focus on his professional career, Moore is set to contribute to the Lions’ success while putting his gambling past firmly behind him.

