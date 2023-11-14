Week 12 College Football Playoff Rankings

As Week 12 of college football approaches, the excitement builds around which four teams will clinch their places in the College Football Playoff. The preliminary rankings revealed a leading quartet of Ohio State at No. 1, Georgia at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3, and Florida State at No. 4. This lineup held steady with no changes in the second release of the rankings last week, and it is almost time for the third edition, which will be released around 9 p.m. EST tonight on ESPN.

Why it Matters

Week 11 saw Michigan fortifying its stance with a 24-15 victory over Penn State in Happy Valley. As the latest rankings roll out, we'll be updating them in real time, following the announcements on ESPN. With just two weeks remaining in the regular season, the path to the playoffs is set to be an exhilarating one, as upcoming matches play a pivotal role in shaping these vital rankings.

College Football Playoff Rankings – November 14th

Here are the latest College Football Playoff Rankings: Updated live as the rankings are revealed. Click here to see our special guest William Drysdale's predicted College Football Playoff Rankings while you wait for the real thing!