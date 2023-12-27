Week 17 NFL Coverage Maps Released

Can you believe we are already heading into Week 17 of the 2023 NFL regular season? Well, that is exactly where we are, and the playoff picture is getting clearer and clearer as the games go on. With that being said, the Week 17 NFL Coverage Maps have been released, and we now know which games we will be able to watch, starting with the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Jets and Browns.

National Broadcasts

Thursday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET): New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns (Prime Video – Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung)

Saturday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET): Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys (ABC/ESPN – Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters)

Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET): Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings (NBC – Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)

CBS Early

506sports.com

Red : Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)

Blue : New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)

Green : Las Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts (Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross)

Yellow : Carolina Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala)

Orange : Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears (Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Ross Tucker, Amanda Renner)

CBS Late

506sports.com

Red : Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

Blue : Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos (Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely, Tiffany Blackmon)

FOX Single

506sports.com

Blue : Arizona Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)

Green : Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin)

Yellow : San Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink)

Orange : New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)

Teal : Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans (Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale)