Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Week 17 NFL Coverage Maps Released

The Week 17 NFL Coverage Maps have been released!

Week 17 NFL Coverage Maps Released

Can you believe we are already heading into Week 17 of the 2023 NFL regular season? Well, that is exactly where we are, and the playoff picture is getting clearer and clearer as the games go on. With that being said, the Week 17 NFL Coverage Maps have been released, and we now know which games we will be able to watch, starting with the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Jets and Browns.

2023 NFL Draft Compensatory Picks Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Power Rankings Week 12 NFC Playoff Picture NFL Coverage Maps

National Broadcasts

Thursday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET): New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns (Prime Video – Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Kaylee Hartung)

Saturday Night Football (8:15 p.m. ET): Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys (ABC/ESPN – Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters)

Sunday Night Football (8:20 p.m. ET): Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings (NBC – Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark)

CBS Early

506sports.com
506sports.com

RedMiami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens (Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)

BlueNew England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)

GreenLas Vegas Raiders vs. Indianapolis Colts (Andrew Catalon, Tiki Barber, Matt Ryan, AJ Ross)

YellowCarolina Panthers vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (Spero Dedes, Adam Archuleta, Aditi Kinkhabwala)

OrangeAtlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears (Chris Lewis, Jason McCourty, Ross Tucker, Amanda Renner)

CBS Late

506sports.com
506sports.com

RedCincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

BlueLos Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos (Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely, Tiffany Blackmon)

FOX Single

506sports.com
506sports.com

BlueArizona Cardinals vs. Philadelphia Eagles (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver)

GreenLos Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants (Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin)

YellowSan Francisco 49ers vs. Washington Commanders (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Kristina Pink)

OrangeNew Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi)

TealTennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans (Chris Myers, Robert Smith, Jen Hale)

Red (late)Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Seattle Seahawks (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Share:

More Articles From DSN

Promoted

160x300-Gear up lion's hoodie man

Get Updates And Stay Connected -Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Detroit Lions

Detroit Tigers

Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Pistons

College

Detroit Sports Nation Logo
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 Fan Driven Media, LLC. All rights reserved.

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. 

Register Lost your password?