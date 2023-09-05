Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll Includes Colorado

If you happened to pay attention to Week 1 of the 2023 college football season, you are well aware of the fact that the talk of the town is the Colorado Buffaloes, who are coached by Deion Sanders. Colorado defeated previously ranked TCU on Saturday, and by doing so, they have earned themselves a spot in the Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll.

Top 25 Poll

Here is the full Top 25 poll for Week 2:

Georgia Bulldogs (58) Michigan Wolverines (2) Alabama Crimson Tide Florida State Seminoles (3) Ohio State Buckeyes USC Trojans Penn State Nittany Lions Washington Huskies Tennessee Volunteers Notre Dame Fighting Irish Texas Longhorns Utah Utes Oregon Ducks LSU Tigers Kansas State Wildcats Oregon State Beavers North Carolina Tar Heels Oklahoma Sooners Wisconsin Badgers Ole Miss Rebels Duke Blue Devils Colorado Buffaloes Texas A&M Aggies Tulane Green Wave Clemson Tigers

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Iowa 73, UCLA 55, Arkansas 28, TCU 27, Kentucky 15, Pittsburgh 8, Mississippi St. 5, Miami 4, NC State 4, Auburn 3, Troy 3, Fresno St. 3, Minnesota 3, Wyoming 3, Iowa St. 2, Texas St. 2, Texas Tech 1, Louisville 1, Washington St. 1, Illinois 1, Houston 1, UCF 1, James Madison 1.

Biggest Movers

The biggest movers in the latest poll include Clemson (Down 16 spots to No. 25), LSU (Down 9 spots to No. 14), Florida State (Up 4 spots to No. 4), North Carolina (Up 4 spots to No. 17), Ohio State (Down 2 spots to No. 5), Tennessee (Up 3 spots to No. 9), Notre Dame (Up 3 spots to No. 10),



Bottom Line: The Buffaloes are Coming… at least for now!

Week 1 of the 2023 college football season has witnessed some dramatic turns, with the Colorado Buffaloes emerging as the unexpected heroes. The Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll reflects the fluid nature of college football rankings, emphasizing the unpredictability and excitement that every new game week brings. As the season progresses, more shifts are anticipated, and it'll be intriguing to observe how teams maneuver and adapt in the subsequent weeks.