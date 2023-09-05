Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll Includes Colorado

The latest AP Top 25 poll has been released, and one team dropped a whopping 16 spots in the poll!

If you happened to pay attention to Week 1 of the 2023 college football season, you are well aware of the fact that the talk of the town is the Colorado Buffaloes, who are coached by Deion Sanders. Colorado defeated previously ranked TCU on Saturday, and by doing so, they have earned themselves a spot in the Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll.

Top 25 Poll

Here is the full Top 25 poll for Week 2:

  1. Georgia Bulldogs (58)
  2. Michigan Wolverines (2)
  3. Alabama Crimson Tide
  4. Florida State Seminoles (3)
  5. Ohio State Buckeyes
  6. USC Trojans
  7. Penn State Nittany Lions
  8. Washington Huskies
  9. Tennessee Volunteers
  10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish
  11. Texas Longhorns
  12. Utah Utes
  13. Oregon Ducks
  14. LSU Tigers
  15. Kansas State Wildcats
  16. Oregon State Beavers
  17. North Carolina Tar Heels
  18. Oklahoma Sooners
  19. Wisconsin Badgers
  20. Ole Miss Rebels
  21. Duke Blue Devils
  22. Colorado Buffaloes
  23. Texas A&M Aggies
  24. Tulane Green Wave
  25. Clemson Tigers

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Iowa 73, UCLA 55, Arkansas 28, TCU 27, Kentucky 15, Pittsburgh 8, Mississippi St. 5, Miami 4, NC State 4, Auburn 3, Troy 3, Fresno St. 3, Minnesota 3, Wyoming 3, Iowa St. 2, Texas St. 2, Texas Tech 1, Louisville 1, Washington St. 1, Illinois 1, Houston 1, UCF 1, James Madison 1.

Biggest Movers

The biggest movers in the latest poll include Clemson (Down 16 spots to No. 25), LSU (Down 9 spots to No. 14), Florida State (Up 4 spots to No. 4), North Carolina (Up 4 spots to No. 17), Ohio State (Down 2 spots to No. 5), Tennessee (Up 3 spots to No. 9), Notre Dame (Up 3 spots to No. 10),

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Buffaloes' Breakout: Coached by Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes have become the center of attention after their victory over the previously ranked TCU, cementing their place in the Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll.
  2. Rankings Reshuffle: The Week 2 Top 25 poll showcases teams like the Georgia Bulldogs, Michigan Wolverines, and Alabama Crimson Tide taking the top spots, with the Colorado Buffaloes making their debut at the 22nd position.
  3. Significant Moves: Several shifts were observed in the latest poll, with teams such as Clemson plummeting down 16 spots, while Florida State and North Carolina climbed significantly.

Bottom Line: The Buffaloes are Coming… at least for now!

Week 1 of the 2023 college football season has witnessed some dramatic turns, with the Colorado Buffaloes emerging as the unexpected heroes. The Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll reflects the fluid nature of college football rankings, emphasizing the unpredictability and excitement that every new game week brings. As the season progresses, more shifts are anticipated, and it'll be intriguing to observe how teams maneuver and adapt in the subsequent weeks.

