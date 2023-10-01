Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll: No. 2 Michigan Football gains on No. 1 Georgia

Week 5 of the 2023 college football season is a wrap, and despite pulling out a victory, No. 1 Georgia certainly had their fair share of trouble with unranked Auburn. That, coupled with Michigan's dominant performance against Nebraska, has the Wolverines gaining on the Bulldogs for the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 Poll. Below is the full Top 25 poll for Week 6.

AP Top 25 poll

Georgia (35) Michigan (12) Texas (10) Ohio State (1) Florida State (4) Penn State Washington Oregon USC Notre Dame Alabama Oklahoma Washington State North Carolina Oregon State Ole Miss Miami Utah Duke Kentucky Missouri Tennessee LSU Fresno State Louisville

Others receiving votes: Maryland 81; Kansas State 44; Texas A&M 31; UCLA 19; Tulane 8; Air Force 7; Wisconsin 6; Clemson 5; West Virginia 5; Kansas 3; James Madison 3; Colorado 1

Why it Matters

As you can see above, Michigan received 12 first-place votes this week, compared to 35 for Georgia. Also receiving first-place votes this week are No. 3 Texas (10), No. 4 Ohio State (1), and No. 5 Florida State (4).

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan Closing In on Georgia: Despite a victory, No. 1 Georgia faced a formidable challenge from unranked Auburn in Week 5 of the 2023 college football season. Meanwhile, Michigan showcased a dominant performance against Nebraska, earning them 12 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 Poll and putting them in contention for the No. 1 spot. First-Place Votes Across the Board: The top five teams in the AP Top 25 Poll received first-place votes, with Georgia leading the way with 35, followed by Texas (10), Ohio State (1), Florida State (4), and Michigan (12). This indicates a highly competitive landscape at the upper echelons of college football, with several teams vying for the top spot. Dynamic Mix of Teams: The full Week 6 AP Top 25 Poll showcases a diverse mix of teams, including traditional powerhouses like Alabama and Notre Dame, as well as emerging programs like Oregon State and Louisville. The college football landscape remains unpredictable, with exciting matchups and potential upsets on the horizon.

Bottom Line: The Race For No. 1 Intensifies

Week 5 of the 2023 college football season has intensified the race for the No. 1 spot in the AP Top 25 Poll, with Michigan gaining ground on Georgia. The presence of multiple teams receiving first-place votes highlights the competitiveness at the top of the rankings. As the season progresses, college football fans can anticipate thrilling matchups and a dynamic mix of teams in contention for the coveted top spot in the poll.