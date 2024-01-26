What is Brad Holmes Best Draft Class with Detroit Lions? Amon-Ra St. Brown Weighs In

As the Detroit Lions prepare for their first NFC Championship Game in over three decades, the spotlight shines on General Manager Brad Holmes and his remarkable draft picks that have significantly shaped the team's current success. While there has been some debate over which of Holmes' draft classes is the best, Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, a standout pick from Holmes’ tenure, offered his perspective in a recent interview.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Gives His Opinion

St. Brown firmly believes his own draft class of 2021 stands out.

“I’ve definitely gotta go with our draft class,” St. Brown said, when asked about what Holmes draft class has been the best. “I might be a little biased, but shoot, me, Penei (Sewell), Alim (McNeill), Derrick Barnes, game-winning pick last game. Shoot, who’s else in our class, Levi (Onwuzurike), ‘Iffy’ (Ifeatu Melifonwu) ballin’. We’ve got guys in our class, granted, there’s definitely guys in the other classes, too. But, I’m gonna be biased and say mine. But, shoot, he’s put together a great group the last three years. It’s a testament to his hard work and everyone up there. But, definitely gotta go my class.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

St. Brown Endorses 2021 Draft Class: Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown praises the 2021 draft class, including himself, as the best under General Manager Brad Holmes, citing the significant impact and talent of players like Penei Sewell, Alim McNeill, and others. Holmes' Drafting Acumen Highlighted: The debate about Holmes' best draft class underscores his skill in strategic player selection, with the 2021 class being particularly instrumental in transforming the Lions into a formidable team. 2021 Class's Role in Lions' Success: The strong performance of the 2021 draft picks, as highlighted by St. Brown, showcases how a single draft can significantly influence a team's trajectory, contributing to the Lions' current success and their run to the NFC Championship Game.

The Bottom Line – The Making of a Contender

Amon-Ra St. Brown's opinion on the 2021 draft class being the best reflects the importance of cohesive team building in the NFL. Under Brad Holmes' guidance, the Detroit Lions have transformed into a contender, largely due to the infusion of young, dynamic talent from the draft. As the Lions stand at the cusp of a potential Super Bowl appearance, the value of Holmes' drafting strategy becomes even more apparent, proving that the right picks can indeed lay the foundation for a successful and resilient football team.