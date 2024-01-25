Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes wins award for historic season

Brad Holmes, the General Manager of the Detroit Lions, has achieved a milestone by being named the NFL Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America. This recognition marks the first time a member of the Lions’ front office has won the award since its inception in 1993.

Honored for a Job Well Done

Holmes, in the third year of his tenure, has been instrumental in assembling what may be the Lions' most impressive draft class to date. His strategic choices in the draft, including first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs and second-round pick Sam LaPorta have significantly bolstered the team's performance. Additionally, Holmes' 2021 draft class, featuring standouts like Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown, has been recognized as one of the best in recent NFL history, further showcasing his team-building acumen.

What They Are Saying

The PFWA official release highlights the Lions' return to form under Brad Holmes' guidance, tying for the most victories in a season in Lions' history, achieving a franchise road victory record, and winning several games by substantial margins. This turnaround under Holmes has not only rejuvenated the team but also rekindled hope and excitement among fans and stakeholders.

“Holmes directed the Lions return to a division title and the NFC’s No. 3 seed in 2023. Detroit was 12-5 this season, which tied for the most victories in a season in Lions history. The Lions were 6-3 on the road, tying a franchise road victory record, and the club did not lose consecutive games the entire season for the first time since 1962. The Lions also won seven games by 10 or more points for the first time since 1997.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Historic Recognition for Brad Holmes: Detroit Lions General Manager Brad Holmes has been named NFL Executive of the Year by the Pro Football Writers of America, marking the first time a Lions front office member has received this prestigious award since its inception in 1993. Strategic Drafting and Team Development: Holmes' impact on the Lions includes a highly successful 2023 draft class with players like Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta, and his 2021 draft class, which has been recognized as one of the best, featuring talents like Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown. Revitalized Lions Under Holmes' Leadership: The Lions' impressive season performance, including tying for the most victories in a season in the team's history and not losing consecutive games for the first time since 1962, highlights the successful turnaround of the team under Holmes' management.

The Bottom Line – A Masterclass in Team Building

The success story of Brad Holmes with the Detroit Lions stands as a testament to the impact of visionary leadership and astute management in professional sports. His ability to identify and nurture talent, coupled with a strategic approach to team building, has not only earned him the prestigious NFL Executive of the Year title but has also re-established the Lions as a formidable force in the NFL. Holmes’ achievement is a beacon of hope for teams striving for excellence, proving that with the right leadership, perseverance, and vision, even the most challenging situations can be transformed into stories of triumph and glory.