What Marcus Sasser Brings to the Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons moved up into the first round to select guard Marcus Sasser at No. 25.

Over the past few years, the Detroit Pistons have built a reputation for being aggressive during the NBA Draft. This year wasn't any different for General Manager Troy Weaver. Detroit sent the No. 31 pick with two future second-round picks to Boston to move up to No. 25 and select Houston guard Marcus Sasser. The trade has not been finalized yet, but this was the final move by the Pistons in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Detroit added a dynamic prospect in Sasser that could help change the way they play very quickly. His skillset comes with some positives as well as some question marks for the franchise to solve.

Here are some of the biggest things the Detroit Pistons have to look forward to after drafting Marcus Sasser:

Versatile Scorer

The former Houston Cougars guard is coming to Detroit with a polished offensive game. The 6'2, 200-pounder plays with the scoring prowess of a combo guard.

Sasser finished all four years at Houston averaging 13.6 points per game while shooting 37% from beyond the arc. The versatility of his scoring is on display as a shooter. Per Synergy Sports, Sasser shot 46% from catch-and-shoot threes, 40% from guarded catch-and-shoot threes, and 51% from open catch-and-shoot threes.

Marcus Sasser shooting ability:



C&S 3’s = 46% (122 3PA)



Guarded C&S 3’s = 40% (57 3PA)



Open C&S = 51% (65 3PA)



3-point shooting overall = 38%



(via @SynergySST)



Kid can shoot the ball. https://t.co/2OQ9gxltL5 — Jack Kelly (@jack_kelly_313) June 23, 2023

He also shot 82% from the free-throw line at Houston. His free throw attempts per game increased each season, showing he can be crafty and aggressive enough to get to the foul line.

Defensive Depth

The Pistons came into the 2023 NBA Draft in need of perimeter defenders. The 2022-23 season finished with Detroit ranking 27th in team defensive rating around the NBA. Troy Weaver emphasized at the rookie introductory presser that defense factored in heavily, which makes sense in moving up to the first round to select Sasser.

The former Cougar guard remained active in college as an on and off-ball defender. He averaged 1.3 steals throughout his collegiate years. This can serve as a huge benefit for a young athletic team looking to create transition offense out of defense.

Some may look at his measurables as a concern for how he may pan out. While he might stand with the stature of a smaller guard, he aggressively plays with the desire to be great defensively. Small guards like Jose Alvarado can be good enough to carve out effective roles for their team. No reason Sasser can't bring the same help to the Pistons.

Backcourt Logjam

The problem with drafting the best player available sometimes is it creates a depth issue at certain positions. Moving from the second round to the first for Sasser shows how highly they value his upside, but that could be an issue for the rest of the roster.

The hope for Detroit's starting backcourt is to see the potential of Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey develop smoothly. The depth behind them is a bit crowded at the moment, and we could see some trimming before the season begins.

There likely won't be enough minutes to go around for Sasser, Killian Hayes, Alec Burks, and R.J. Hampton. Burks has been rumored as a trade piece for another veteran due to only one year being left on his contract. Hampton also has only one year left deal too, but the $2 million cap hit means he could be cut before the season begins.

Acquiring Sasser also puts some pressure on Hayes with the Pistons. Last season displayed some of Hayes' best career outings, but he hasn't shown enough consistency to pencil him in as a piece of the future. Sasser and Hayes are both capable defenders, but Sasser already shows the offensive promise we've been waiting on from Hayes.

Adding Sasser could indicate a possible trade coming this offseason by the Pistons. Reports have shared their interest in restricted free agent Cam Johnson. If a sign-and-trade deal is needed to acquire Johnson, one of the bench guards could be used in the deal.