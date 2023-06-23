Detroit Pistons swap picks with Celtics, select Marcus Sasser

Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver has been busy tonight after selecting Ausar Thompson with the 5th overall pick. The Pistons made a deal with the Boston Celtics to trade the 31st overall pick and two future picks for the 25th overall pick.

The Pistons and Celtics made a late-night trade

First reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons acquired the No. 25 overall pick from the Celtics in exchange for the 31st overall pick and two future picks. Detroit would then use the pick to select Marcus Sasser of Houston:

Marcus Sasser is now a member of the Pistons

A native of Dallas, Texas, Sasser would play college basketball for the Houston Cougars for four seasons. He would average 13.6 PPG while also averaging .438% shooting and 2.8 rebounds per game.

He also earned AAC Player of the Year honors earlier this year, was a consensus first-time All-American, and was the recipient of the Jerry West Award as college basketball's top shooting guard.

Wrapping It Up: Troy Weaver completes another trade

Weaver has been known for pulling NBA Draft night trades, like last season when he was able to flip a 2025 1st-rounder for the right to draft Jalen Duren.

We are happy to welcome Sasser to Detroit and hope he thrives in his new NBA home.