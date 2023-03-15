What signing David Montgomery means for the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have been busy in free agency, re-signing some key players and making some big splashes on the defensive side of the ball. However, their latest signing upgrades their offense. The Lions have signed former Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery to a three-year, $18 million contract, adding a powerful back to their already impressive running game. Montgomery is expected to replace Jamaal Williams, who will likely sign with another team in the coming days. All things considered, despite the likely departure of Williams, Montgomery makes the Lions running backs room stronger than it was in 2022.

Why it Matters for David Montgomery and Detroit Lions

Montgomery is a power back who is known for his ability to break tackles, and he is expected to replace Williams in the Lions' platooning starting backfield. Montgomery, as you are aware if you follow the Bears, is capable of playing all three downs. He has good hands as a receiver and he can also get the job done in pass protection. The combination of Montgomery's power and the Lions' top-rated offensive line is expected to be a winning one for the team.

Big Picture: Adding to a winning formula

The Lions' running game was already one of the best in the league, and the addition of David Montgomery only strengthens it. Montgomery's power and ability to break tackles will help the Lions in short-yardage situations and in the red zone. The Lions' offensive line is also one of the best in the league, and Montgomery's addition will only make them more dominant. The Lions' offense will be able to open up their playbook with Montgomery and Swift, as both backs are capable of playing all three downs.

Bottom Line – Lions' Running Game Just Got More Dangerous

The stats show that David Montgomery is one of the best in the league at breaking tackles, which is a skill that will be invaluable to the Lions. Additionally, the Bears had one of the worst rushing offensive lines in football last season, which means that Montgomery's numbers could be even better with the Lions' top-rated offensive line. We are going to miss Jamaal Williams, and everything he brought to the table, but in reality, Montgomery is the better all-around running back, and the Lions got him at a reasonable price.