BREAKING: Detroit Lions sign RB David Montgomery

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions are signing former Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery. Montgomery was one of the best free-agent RBs available, and pretty much nobody had him linked to the Lions. With Montgomery coming to Detroit, it seems like a pretty safe bet that the Lions have decided not to bring back Jamaal Williams. Adam Schefter is reporting that Lions and Montgomery have reached an agreement on a three-year, $18 million deal, including $11 million guaranteed.

Key Points:

The Detroit Lions have signed former Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery, who was one of the best free-agent RBs available, according to a report by Tom Pelissero. Montgomery's signing with the Lions was unexpected, as pretty much nobody had linked him to the team. This suggests that the Lions have made a strategic decision not to bring back Jamaal Williams. Adam Schefter reported that the Lions and Montgomery have agreed to a three-year, $18 million deal, with $11 million guaranteed. This highlights the Lions' commitment to Montgomery and their confidence in his abilities as a running back.

David Montgomery By the Numbers

Montgomery, who is 25 years old, was originally selected by the Bears in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In four seasons, he put up the following stats:

915 carries

3,609 rushing yards

26 rushing touchdowns

155 catches

1,240 receiving yards

4 receiving touchdowns

Bottom Line: The Lions have a new running back

- Advertisement -

The Detroit Lions have made a surprising move by signing former Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery, who was one of the best free-agent RBs available. The three-year, $18 million deal with $11 million guaranteed reflects the Lions' confidence in Montgomery's abilities as a running back. With Montgomery coming to Detroit, it seems likely that the Lions have decided not to bring back Jamaal Williams. Montgomery, who is only 25 years old, has had an impressive career thus far with 3,609 rushing yards, 26 rushing touchdowns, 1,240 receiving yards, and 4 receiving touchdowns.