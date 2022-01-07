When asked about free agency, Detroit Lions S Tracy Walker says ‘major payday’ would be nice

The 2021 regular season is just about in the books and the Detroit Lions are going to have some important decisions to make regarding their roster.

One of those decisions will be whether or not they are willing to pay up to re-sign S Tracy Walker, who has been one of the Lions’ better defenders this season.

On Friday, Walker met with reporters and he said he wants to be part of the tradition that has been started in Detroit but he would not comment on whether or not he has been in talks with the team about a new contract. Walker noted that is a topic for the offseason but he did say that a “major payday” sounds “nice.”

It sure sounds like Walker wants to stay with the Lions and the Lions have said they want him back. It will all come down to whether or not GM Brad Holmes is willing to pay Walker what he wants.