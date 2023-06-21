Merch
Lions News Reports

When the Detroit Lions will wear their new alternate helmet

By W.G. Brady
In case you have not yet heard, the Detroit Lions have unveiled their new alternate helmet that will be worn with their alternate gray-on-gray uniforms. Now, we also know exactly when the Lions will be wearing their alternate helmets in 2023.

Detroit Lions Alternate Helmet
Courtesy of Detroit Lions

According to the Lions, they will wear their alternate helmets twice during the 2023 season. The first time they will wear them will be in Week 8 when they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night football, and the second time will be in their Week 18 regular-season finale at Ford Field against the Minnesota Vikings.

When will the Lions get new uniforms?

Many thought the Lions would be changing their uniforms for the 2023 season, but earlier in the year, team president Rod Wood said that would not be happening. Instead, the Lions unveiled an alternate helmet in 2023, and they will unveil a new uniform design in 2024.

