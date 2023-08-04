Which WWE star could Dan Campbell beat? Detroit Lions players weigh in

The Detroit Lions are getting booted out of their home this weekend as the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will be hosting Summerslam at Ford Field for the first time ever (It was held 30 years ago at The Palace of Auburn Hills). Leading up to the event, Kory Woods of MLive caught up with some of the Lions players to see if any of them planned on going, who is their favorite wrestler, and which WWE superstar they think head coach Dan Campbell could beat.

Which WWE star could Dan Campbell beat?

Here is what some of the Lions players had to say about which wrestling star Campbell could beat if he were to enter the squared circle.

Via MLive:

Sewell: Anybody! He could take anybody. He could take the uce (Roman Reigns) right now. He could take on Kane from back in the day, Undertaker or The Rock. I got my money on Dan.

Raymond: Dude, I’ll tell you what. You put Dan Campbell in the ring, if he doesn’t win, the other person isn’t coming out of there uninjured at least. Because that joker right there is tenacious. He wouldn’t be going down without a fight so I’ll put him up against anybody.

Gibbs: I would want to see him go against The Undertaker.

Rodriguez: In past, I’d say Rey Mysterio. I think he got him. That would be a good match.

Cabinda: I think he’d be able to take Rey Mysterio for sure. Rey was little. He was dope, but he was little though.

Mitchell: That’s a good question. I feel somebody like The Undertaker.

Barnes: Anybody! We’re talking about Dan! I’m not gonna lie to you. When you walk next to Dan, I never feel so small in my life. Every time I walk past him, I try to keep my distance. Because when I walk up to him, I’m like ‘Yeah, this is unbelievable.’ He looks like he could play right now. Dan is huge.

Key Points

Despite getting temporarily displaced from their home turf, Detroit Lions players are excited to witness the spectacle and place bets on which wrestling superstar Campbell could defeat. The majority of players are confident in Campbell's physical prowess and tenacity, citing he could take on any wrestler, including big names like The Undertaker, Kane, The Rock, and even Roman Reigns. Other suggestions veered towards the smaller, agile fighters like Rey Mysterio, presumably thinking Campbell's size advantage could come into play. Campbell's stature and imposing physique instill respect and awe among his team, with some players admitting they feel small in his presence. This sense of intimidation, combined with the players' faith in his fighting spirit, fuels their belief that Campbell could potentially match any wrestling superstar.

Bottom Line: NEVER Bet Against Dan Campbell!

All in all, it appears that if coaching doesn't work out for Dan Campbell, he may have a promising alternative career waiting in the world of professional wrestling. As for the Detroit Lions, they might consider investing in a wrestling ring for their training grounds – for “team-building activities,” of course.