Why Steve Yzerman could decide to pick a goalie in the 2021 NHL Draft

The Detroit Red Wings will be drafting 6th overall for the third time in four years in this year’s NHL Draft.

Could they decide to take a goaltender in Round 1 for the just the second time in nearly five decades? Without a front runner in the organization that can be solidly looked at as the team’s goalie of the future, that’s a possibility that GM Steve Yzerman could look at.

One such goaltender who is highly regarded is Jesper Wallstedt of the Swedish Hockey League, and his numbers certainly make him tempting to NHL clubs. The 6’3, 214 lb. netminder is ranked the 6th top prospect by aggregate site EliteProspects.

Adam Kimelman of NHL.con writes, “The Red Wings need a goalie to add to their development pipeline and Wallstedt is the best available. Detroit general manager Steve Yzerman is fearless when it comes to identifying talent. Two years ago, the Red Wings had the No. 6 pick and went against the grain to select defenseman Moritz Seider, who now looks like a future top-pair player. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see a similar move by the Red Wings here. Wallstedt has a calm, controlled style, tracks pucks well and already has experience playing in the top league.”

Day 1 of the 2021 NHL Draft will be held July 23.